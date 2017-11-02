Barrie's stage classic never grows old

Peter Pan | Theatre Royal, Windsor | Wednesday, October 25

RARE Productions jumped straight into the action in this classic swashbuckling adventure of the boy who never grows old.

Supported by a Dastardly Buster Rowley as Hook, with his comedy sidekick Rhys Edwards as Smee, this whole ensemble gave it their all amid a colourful backdrop and moving melodies.

As we met Tiger Lily, the Lost Boys and a motley crew of pirates, there was much sabre-rattling and fun, with a bunch of talented singers, dancers and actors.

Wendy (Sascha Peters) and Peter Pan (Alfie Ford) were well-supported by John, Michael and a very sweet little Tinkerbell with a sparkling illuminated dress.

Everyone pulled together for the chorus lines and clearly enjoyed themselves. There were great harmonies and my older son said he was speechless and that the singing was amazing.

Natalie Aldred