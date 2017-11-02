Thursday, 02 November 2017

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

Barrie's stage classic never grows old

Barrie's stage classic never grows old

Peter Pan | Theatre Royal, Windsor | Wednesday, October 25

RARE Productions jumped straight into the action in this classic swashbuckling adventure of the boy who never grows old.

Supported by a Dastardly Buster Rowley as Hook, with his comedy sidekick Rhys Edwards as Smee, this whole ensemble gave it their all amid a colourful backdrop and moving melodies.

As we met Tiger Lily, the Lost Boys and a motley crew of pirates, there was much sabre-rattling and fun, with a bunch of talented singers, dancers and actors.

Wendy (Sascha Peters) and Peter Pan (Alfie Ford) were well-supported by John, Michael and a very sweet little Tinkerbell with a sparkling illuminated dress.

Everyone pulled together for the chorus lines and clearly enjoyed themselves. There were great harmonies and my older son said he was speechless and that the singing was amazing.

Natalie Aldred

More News:

Latest video from

Musical launch for Poppy Appeal
 

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33