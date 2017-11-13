Churches and communities paying tribute to fallen over Remembrance weekend

SERVICES of remembrance will be held in Henley and surrounding vilages at the weekend.

Today (Friday) Rupert House School in Bell Street, Henley, will hold a remembrance service in the playground at 11am.

The whole school will attend and headteacher Claire Lynas and the head girl will both say a few words. A trumpeter will also perform.

At 2pm, 100 crosses will be planted on the embankment by the pramwalk in Greys Road, Henley.

Pupils from Badgemore, Sacred Heart, Trinity, Valley Road, St Mary’s and Rupert House schools will attend the event. A representative from each will recite a poem or reading about what Remembrance Sunday means to them.

John Green, chairman of the Henley and Peppard branch of the Royal British Legion will give a short speech.

Tomorrow (Saturday) there will be a short service at 11am outside Henley town hall to mark Armistice Day, the official end of the First World War on November 11, 1918.

There will be a service at the war memorial in Nettlebed from 11am where the Last Post will be sounded, followed by a two-minute silence and the playing of Reveille.

The names of the fallen will then be read out.

On Sunday, Henley’s remembrance service will take place outside the town hall. This will be attended by civic dignitaries, members of the Legion and community groups.

The timings are as follows:

10.25am Cadet units and other organisations assemble in Greys Road car park.

10.45am Clergy and choir proceed to the town hall from St Mary’s Church.

10.55am The service commences.

11am Two minutes’ silence followed by service and march past.

Road closures will be in place from 10.15am to noon from Market Place to the junction of Hart Street, Duke Street, Bell Street and from King’s Road, around the front of the town hall and to the exit of Greys Road car park.

In Benson, personnel from the RAF base, members of the Royal British Legion, veterans, scouts, cubs, guides and brownies will assemble in High Street at 10.30am for a parade to the war memorial.

At 10.50am the service will begin with the names of the fallen being read out, followed by a reading of The Exhortation.

The Last Post will then be sounded by a bugler from the Roke and Benson Band during which banners will be lowered and spectators will stand to attention.

This will be followed by a two-minute silence at 11am after which the bugler will play Reveille and the Kohima Epitaph will be read aloud.

There will be an RAF fly-past before the laying of wreaths by community groups, including Benson Parish Council, Benson Women’s Institute and the Benson Boys’ and Girls’ Football Club.

The parade will then march to St Helen’s Church for the remembrance service.

St Helen’s Church will also hold a special service for people to remember lost loved ones on Sunday at 3.30pm.

The service is Holy Communion, with hymns and special prayers.

The names of those from the parish who have died in recent years will be read out together with those who have been buried or interred in the churchyard as well as others requested by members of the congregation.

If you would like your loved one’s name added to the list of those read out, please email the rector with the details at rector@sthelensbenson.

org.uk

In Caversham, there will be a service by the war memorial in Christchurch Meadows after a parade from Westfield Road Park at 10.35am.

There will also be a 9.30am service at St John the Baptist Church, which will be followed by a remembrance service at the war memorial by the river. All are welcome. In Checkendon there will be a morning prayer service at St Peter’s and St Paul’s Church at 11am.

All Saints’ Church in Dunsden will observe Holy Communion at 9.15am prior to its remembrance service.

In Goring a remembrance service will take place at St Thomas’s Church in Manor Road at 10.50am.

In Harpsden St Margaret’s Church will hold a 10am service.

St Mary’s Church in Ipsden will hold its remembrance service at 9.30am.

In Kidmore End a remembrance service will take place at the war memorial. Spectators are asked to assemble at 10.50am.

There will then be another service at St John’s Church, when the Royal British Legion colours, together with those of the scouts, cubs and beavers will be received into the sanctuary.

In Nettlebed a service will be held at St Bartholomew’s Church at 10.50am, which will be followed by a wreath-laying ceremony at the memorial.

In Peppard the congregation will gather at the war memorial at All Saints’ Church at 10.45am.

There will be a silence at 11am and wreaths will be laid. This will be followed by a church service.

A 30-minute Holy Communion service will be held at St Nicholas’ Church in Rotherfield Greys at 8am prior to the remembrance parade at All Saints’ Church in Peppard at 10.45am.

At St Peter and St Paul’s Church in Shiplake there will be a service at 10.50am followed by a remembrance service at noon at the war memorial in Lower Shiplake.

Those wishing to attend should arrive at about 11.45am.

Parents and families of pupils at Shiplake College are welcome to attend its service inside the Great Hall.

The guest speaker will be James Arney, a deputy housemaster at the college who is a former major in the Ghurkas. The service will begin at 10.45am.

In Sonning, a parade will congregate at Pearson Hall in Pearson Road at 9.50am.

At 10am it will move off via High Street, and The Bull access road to St Andrew’s Church, where the memorial is located.

A service will be held and afterwards the parade will return to the Pearson Hall where coffee will be available.

St John the Evangelist Church in Stoke Row will hold its remembrance service at 9.30am.

In Wargrave, there will be a parade of uniformed organisations, led by St Sebastian’s Band, from Wokingham.

It will go along the High Street to St Mary’s Church for the service at 10am.At 10.45am the congregation will move to Mill Green for a short service of commemoration where wreaths will be laid in honour of the dead.

In Watlington there will be a parade from the town hall to the war memorial in High Street.

This will be followed by the Act of Remembrance and a two-minute silence at 11am.

People should assemble at 10.40am and leave room for the parade to gather around the memorial and, where possible, ensure their car is not parked anywhere in High Street.

High Street and the easterly end of Chapel Street will be closed from 10.15am to 11.30am.

Residents of Whitchurch and Whitchurch Hill can attend a service at St John’s Church in Whitchurch Hill at 9.30am, followed by an act of remembrance at the war memorial in Whitchurch high street at 10.45am.

In Woodcote, villagers will gather at the war memorial from 10.45am for an act of remembrance at 11am.

The congregation will then walk to St Leonard’s Church in South Stoke Road for a service.

There will be requiem mass at the Oratory School from 9.30am followed by Act of Remembrance at the village war memorial immediately afterwards.