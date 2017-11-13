Sixth form aims to develop students' talents and ready them for the future

THE most striking feature of sixth form at the Oratory is the bespoke nature of the two-year experience provided for each and every pupil.

The timetable, including a tailored tutor programme, is built for every pupil based on their choices, without compromise.

The school’s broad-ranging A-level curriculum, described as “excellent” by the Independent Schools Inspectorate, is enhanced by the Extended Project Qualification (EPQ) and additional courses such as Getting into Finance and Mandarin.

Such a wide curricular offering enables each individual to develop their own talents and prepare them for their future.

As a smaller school, our pupils have the benefit of great individual relationships with teachers and tutors who are always on hand to provide inspiration, guidance and advice to ensure that each and every boy achieves his academic potential.

The school’s A-level results are testimony to the inspirational teaching and learning that takes place. Academic development is at the centre of sixth form life, but there is so much more on offer.

This is most evident in the daily lives of our boys, packed full with a huge breadth of co-curricular interest.

In addition to sporting, cultural and creative activities, not a day goes by without an opportunity for the sixth form to develop their leadership, teamwork and communication skills.

Duke of Edinburgh’s Award, Combined Cadet Force and Young Enterprise are all widely taken up and the school also runs a successful prefect system. Oratory boys are certainly never going to be short of information for UCAS applications and CVs!

Head of sixth form Stephen Burrows explains why such a high value is put on co-curricular enrichment at the school.

“It is important to us that we provide our pupils with a rounded education so they leave the Oratory confident and happy young men, eager to embark on further study and to make a successful impact on the modern world,” he said.

A dedicated team guides the boys through every step of the higher education application process — with an Oxbridge co-ordinator and a local GP who also teaches biology at the school acting as coordinator for those wanting to pursue medicine and veterinary science.

With the recent opening of a new sixth form centre, now is a good time to discover what your highly personalised journey through sixth form could involve by making an appointment to visit during Sixth Form Open Week, which runs from November 20 to 25.

About the school

The Oratory is an independent school for boys aged 11 to 18.

The school offers small class sizes and superb facilities and while the focus is on excellent academic achievement, headmaster Joe Smith has a clear vision to ensure that each boy fulfils his maximum potential both in and far beyond the classroom. To this end, a wide variety of co-curricular activities enriches the boys’ learning.

The Oratory has high academic standards but we believe an education is about more than statistics.

At The Oratory strong pastoral care is at the heart of its all-round education. Success comes from the supportive community atmosphere created by the inspirational staff and, importantly, by the boys themselves.

The Oratory is not a large school and this enables every boy to be known, valued and stretched as an individual within its nurturing community.

The best way to discover the unique atmosphere of the school is to visit and experience it first-hand.

Meeting the happy, independent and confident boys, you will discover what makes The Oratory so special to help you decide whether your son would flourish here.

“The Oratory School… now’s the time to look again.” (The Good Schools Guide 2017).