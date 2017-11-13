Britain's first astronaut visits school as part of Space Week

THE astronauts of the future are being nurtured at Cranford House in Moulsford where pupils have been exploring the final frontier as part of an action-packed Space Week.

With a host of exciting activities and intergalactic lessons planned around the theme, the school’s Space Week drew together learning about Space and STEM across all areas of the curriculum with a view to inspiring and engaging pupils from nursery to year six.

The action-packed week culminated in a spectacular Space Day on Saturday which saw the independent school in Moulsford throwing open its doors to the public.

More than 1,000 people came along to enjoy everything from a visit to Winchester Science Centre’s mobile planetarium to rocket T-shirt printing and virtual reality workshops.

To round off this successful event, Britain’s first astronaut, Helen Sharman, was also on hand to describe her own mission to the Mir space station to rapt audiences and answer all their burning questions about life in space.

Cranford House headmaster Dr James Raymond said: “We’re thrilled that Space Week has been such a success. I believe our primary role here in school is to inspire, excite and enthuse children about their learning and this special space-themed week has done just that.”

Located in Moulsford, Cranford House operates an extensive school minibus network throughout both Oxfordshire and Berkshire.

For more information, visit www.cranfordhouse.net