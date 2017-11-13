It's party time at new art gallery

AS the festive season fast approaches, Tiny Gallery’s preparations are in full swing for our very first Christmas.

Located on Hart Street, Tiny Gallery brings to Henley a beautiful array of British, handmade art and craft.

To celebrate our first Christmas, Tiny Gallery is having a party!

Join us, from 6pm to 9pm on Friday, November 17, for festive nibbles, drinks and the opportunity to find the ideal present. Tiny Gallery is lucky enough to showcase celebrated local artists including Este MacLeod, John Parrey, Rebecca Howard, Amelia Staines and many more.

If you are unable to make it to the party, fear not. Tiny Gallery is open Tuesday to Saturday from 10.30am to 5.30pm and Sunday from 11am to 4pm. All of the wonderful art and craft is also available online at www.tinygallery.co.uk

We look forward to welcoming you soon!

Although “Tiny” by name — and size — we have a huge variety of unique and original work by the most talented artists and craftspeople, both local and from further afield.

From paintings and prints, to jewellery, ceramics, cards, candles and more, Tiny Gallery is the perfect destination to acquire a truly individual and one-of-a-kind gift, either for a loved one, a friend or yourself.