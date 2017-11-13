Children's theatre youngsters will have a ball in 'Cinderella'

THE children at Henley Children’s Theatre are once again having a ball this Christmas.

They are revved up and full of excitement for their new pantomime, Cinderella, which is playing at the Kenton Theatre from Saturday, December 30, to Saturday, January 6.

For nearly 50 years the Hurst family have been producing family pantomimes in Henley. During this time there have been thousands whose lives have been touched by this simplest of traditions and many fond memories formed.

Directing Cinderella for the fourth time since leading the Henley Children’s Theatre, Muffin Hurst claims it is a “win-win” for everyone.

The children on stage love to perform and gain so much from the experience. Then there is the audience of nearly 2,000 during the week who are able to laugh and enjoy some good old-fashioned entertainment with their families. Why go to the West End when you have this on your doorstep?

The script is comical with some witty up-to-date additions to keep the adults entertained, without being coarse or smutty, while the ever popular tale is always a winner for the young visitors in the auditorium.

This year the chorus line consists of some Ali G-style riff raff juxtaposed with super posh courtiers from the palace.

Class A, the youngest of the group, are the secret weapon for Henley Children’s Theatre and are so cute they can sometimes distract from the story!

Muffin is very proud to have a good number of boys in the cast, some of whom have been very keen to step into the Ugly Sisters’ shoes.

For a fun, family outing, book your tickets now to visit Cinderella and you will find you have a ball.

For tickets and times, call the Kenton box office on (01491) 575698 or visit www.kentontheatre.co.uk

For more information, visit www.henleychildrenstheatre.

co.uk or email muffin@

henleychildrenstheatre.co.uk