Monday, 13 November 2017

Three-day festive market is coming to the town centre

THIS year’s Henley-on-Thames Christmas Market takes place over the weekend of Friday, November 17, to Sunday, November 19.

Organisers the Market Square Group are delighted to be returning to Henley with this popular Christmas market.

This year’s event will feature a wide range of stalls selling handcrafted and artisan crafts, clothing and jewellery alongside a delicious selection of hot food, groceries and drinks as well as a bar serving a selection of craft beers and ciders along with festive mulled wine and spiced cider.

This established event aims to offer shoppers from both the local community and further afield a wide choice of Christmas gift ideas.

Held in Market Place, the market’s opening times are noon to 7pm on the Friday, 9am to 7pm on the Saturday, and 10am to 5pm on the Sunday.

For more information, visit www.marketsquaregroup.co.uk

Alternatively, visit www.facebook.com/
TheMarketSquareGroup — or see the Twitter hashtag #HenleyXmasMarket

