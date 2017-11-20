Monday, 20 November 2017

Doctor award

THE medical director of the Thames Valley Air Ambulance was named doctor of the year at the Air Ambulance Awards of Excellence in London on Monday.

Dr Syed Masud was nominated for his work with Thames Valley Police in improving the standard of care officers can give using both basic and enhanced first aid.

