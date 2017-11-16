Christmas concert to aid children's charity

A CHRISTMAS concert is to be held at Fawley Court next month in aid of the children’s charity Clear Sky.

Oxford-based choir OSJ Ashmolean Voices will be performing on Sunday, December 10, at 7.30pm.

The programme for the two-hour concert includes Ave Maria by Stravinsky, Verdi, Lauridsen, Victoria, Byrd, Holst and Mendelssohn, interspersed with Christmas carols.

OSJ Ashmolean Voices were founded in 2011 by conductor John Lubbock.

The choir brings together a mix of talented amateur and professional singers. They perform at venues all over the country but are particularly excited to be visiting Fawley Court for the first time.

Proceeds from the concert will go to children’s mental health charity, Clear Sky, which helps vulnerable youngsters overcome emotional and behavioural difficulties through play and creative arts therapy in schools across Oxfordshire and surrounding areas.

Clear Sky CEO Sophia Giblin said: “OSJ Ashmolean Voices are wonderful performers. It’s great to see an ensemble get so involved in community projects. We are thrilled that they have chosen to support Clear Sky and the children and families we work with.”

Tickets are priced £10 and can be purchased by visiting the website www.osj.org.uk/ event/christmas-carols-at-fawley-court.

Enter “CLEARSKY” as the promotional code to ensure the cost of your ticket is donated to Clear Sky.