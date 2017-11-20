Outstanding prep school has an imaginative approach

ST MARY’S is an “outstanding” rated independent preparatory school for boys and girls aged from nursery through to 11 years old.

Set in the heart of Henley, the school provides first class education alongside exceptional pastoral care.

Children joining St Mary’s enjoy small class sizes, specialist French, music, drama and PE teachers and regular outdoor trips.

Specialist teachers engage and inspire young minds with creative lessons — such as a virtual reality trip around the solar system, planned to capture children’s imaginations and ensure they develop a genuine love of learning for life.

Usually known as reception, kindergarten children are paired up with a year six buddy to help them settle into school life, together sharing lunch and play times.

Children are nurtured from the moment they join St Mary’s, with the school placing much emphasis on their emotional wellbeing.

Regular mindfulness sessions are held at the school to help children develop the resilience we all need to cope with the stresses and anxieties life can throw at us.

At St Mary’s the formative years of a child’s education are ones of excitement, investigation and discovery.

Come and see us for yourself. Book a private tour by calling the school on (01491) 573118, emailing info@stmarys-henley.co.uk — or for more information visit the school online at www.stmarys-henley.co.uk