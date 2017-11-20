Learn how to give first aid to beloved pets

LADYBIRD First Aid is offering an in-depth course for professionals that work in the industry as dog walkers, dog groomers, pet shop owners and staff and pet sitters.

The course is also suitable for dog owners and anyone else that would like to learn how to administer first aid to their pet or animal until veterinary support is available.

The course covers CPR, choking, drowning, bleeding, pet health check, seizures, burns, broken bones, car accidents and much more.

One recent attendee gave the following feedback on the course: “A really great evening — Rachel was informative and professional. I have learnt some invaluable information and had fun while I did it. Rachel was very approachable so I felt I could ask anything, even if it was a silly question. I would definitely recommend this course — both to professionals who work with animals and also to individuals who love their pets!”

Courses coming up:

• Sunday, November 19, 9.30am to 1pm. Venue: Turnhams Farm Hall, Tilehurst, Reading.

• Saturday, December 2, 9.30am to 1pm. Venue: Friends Meeting House, Henley.

The course is £40 per person and includes refreshments, a ProTrainings certificate valid for three years and an online first aid guide. The course is CPD certified.

If the open courses dates don’t work, why not host a course in your home or place of work. For more details, email rachel@ladybirdfirstaid.com or visit www.ladybirdfirstaid.com