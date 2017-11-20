School has Year 7 scholarship on offer for September 2018

SHIPLAKE College is offering a scholarship to a boy currently at primary school who would be looking to join year seven in September 2018.

The scholarship is particularly aimed at boys who would not be able to attend Shiplake without substantial financial assistance.

The all-rounder scholarship would be awarded to boys who excel academically and also display talent — or show the potential to — in other areas of school life such as sport, music, art or drama.

Up to 100 per cent assistance may be given for the right candidate; families should be prepared to make a means-tested bursary application.

The scholarship is available to day pupils or flexi, weekly or full boarders.

Applicants would be invited to one of the year seven entrance assessment days and the academic scholarship afternoon; an additional application for a music or sport scholarship would be an advantage.

The scholarship would continue throughout the duration of a pupil’s time at the college, provided the boy’s conduct and performance is maintained.

Contact the registrar, Mrs Esther Pasmore, to find out more or to arrange an individual visit. Call 0118 940 5221 or email Mrs Pasmore at epasmore@shiplake.org.uk. The deadline for applications is Friday, December 1. Assessments take place in January 2018.

More information about the application and assessment process is available from our website at www.shiplake.org.uk/year7

About Shiplake College

Shiplake College provides full, weekly, flexi and day boarding for 480 pupils (boys age 11 to 18 and girls aged 16 to 18), within an inspirational 45-acre rural setting overlooking the River Thames, two miles upstream of the famous Henley Royal Regatta stretch in Oxfordshire.

The school provides a friendly, supportive and structured environment to bring out the best in each and every pupil and equip them with the skills they need to enter the next stage of their lives as confident, personable and talented young adults.

Renowned for outstanding pastoral care and personal development, Shiplake College welcomes pupils with wide-ranging skills and talents, who will make the most of the many opportunities offered.