Grooming salon has a range of festive treatments on offer this Christmas

THIS festive season, Reading Road grooming salon Naughty Mutt Nice are offering some amazing packages and treatments for your four-legged friends of the canine variety.

Their Mini Festive Treatment includes a blueberry facial scrub, fresh breath foam, a spritz of mulled wine or winter spice dog cologne and exclusive Ellery Bow for NMN Christmas bandana — all this for just £10.95.

The Festive Treatment at £16.95 includes luxury coat enhancing shampoo, or deep conditioning mask, teeth clean gel, blueberry facial scrub, fresh breath foam, a spritz of mulled wine or winter spice dog cologne, exclusive Ellery Bow for NMN Christmas bandana and a treat to take home.

Ultrasonic toothbrushing can be added to your festive package for an extra £15 (normally £30 when chosen separately).

Over the holiday season, Naughty Mutt Nice will be closed between Christmas and New Year.

So call today as spaces are limited for our festive treatment packages for your pooch!

You’ll find Naughty Mutt Nice at 67 Reading Road, Henley.

For more information, call (01491) 576629 or visit the salon online at www.

naughtymuttnice.com

Alternatively, email nmnhenley@gmail.com