Your dog will be in expert hands with canine stylists

WAGTASTIC dog grooming is your “go to” qualified professional canine stylist in the Henley area.

2017 saw their 17th anniversary in business in the village of Nettlebed, where their many loyal clients over the years have enjoyed one to one treatments in the peaceful and safe surroundings and expert hands of Wagtastic.

In fact, in many cases these very special dogs have been regular clients their entire lives.

Your dog will be in the safest of hands with a groomer who is a Pet Industry Accredited Professional and is very experienced grooming most breeds.

She is qualified with the British Dog Grooming Association with merits, and is City & Guilds qualified with distinctions.

Only one dog is groomed at a time, so even the most shy or nervous of dogs will relax in the quiet and unhurried surroundings.

Do check out their website www.wagtastic.co.uk

However, don’t expect a lively presence on social media as the owner admits to being allergic to it! Her freshly groomed dogs do the advertising for her!