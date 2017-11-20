Dog walkers will be celebrating 10 years in business come 2018

WOOFITS WALKIES would like to take this opportunity to thank all our clients and their doggy pals who have supported us over the years.

Woofits has now been walking for nearly 10 years and we plan to mark the occasion next year so watch this space!

Our family has grown over the years and I would like to thank my dedicated team of walkers who ensure that your loyal friends are happy and safe while in our care.

We’ve made so many good friends, some of whom have been with us from puppyhood and are now leaders of the pack!

A good diet and stimulation is the key to a healthy dog, but with our busy lifestyles time can be limited.

Socialising your furry friend is vital for its emotional wellbeing, while mixing with other personalities encourages a friendly disposition as well as providing much needed time to let off steam!

Please get in contact with us if you would like any further information on 07947 828367 or visit us online at www.woofitswalkies.co.uk. For more photos and doggy fun please “like” and follow our facebook page at www.facebook.com/

woofitswalkies