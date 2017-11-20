Educational trust's been helping students for 25 years

THE Christmas exhibition at Bishopsland Educational Trust in Dunsden will be extra special this year.

That’s because the founders, Penelope and Oliver Makower, will be celebrating 25 years of helping nearly 200 emerging silversmiths and jewellers to develop the skills they need to turn their talent into a career.

The charity provides generous bursaries for those unable to finance a place on the specialist residential course.

On Saturday, November 25, and Sunday, November 26, from 2pm to 5pm, silver and jewellery will be available to purchase with metal work demonstrations starting at 2pm.

More than 20 makers are exhibiting and all have a connection with Bishopsland. There will be work for sale by new talent including Takuya Kamiyama’s whisky tumblers and water jug to jewellery by established maker Nan Nan Liu.

Make a ring in a day

On Saturday, December 9, you have the opportunity to visit Bishopsland Educational Trust to learn to make a silver hallmarked ring — or why not treat someone you know to an early Christmas present? The event is organised and run by the current Bishopsland intake, who will be on hand to offer advice and support. Please email Maddy Secker on m.secker@bishopsland.org.uk for more details and to secure your place.

For more information about Bishopsland Educational Trust and the work of the charity, please visit www.bishopsland.org.uk

Bishopsland Educational Trust is in Dunsden and the postcode is RG4 9NR.