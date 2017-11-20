Pub under new management offers a warm welcome

THE Red Lion is a family-friendly pub located on Peppard Common.

The pub is under new management and you will receive a warm welcome from Boris, Monika and the team.

The Red Lion is a traditional country pub serving superb pub grub all day for lunches and evening meals, with a selection of traditional English roasts on Sundays.

We source only the best fresh local ingredients from local suppliers and certified by our local butcher.

The Red Lion offers fine Brakspear beers, a reasonably priced selection of wines and a full gin menu. The pub also has a large garden with a children’s play area.

Whether you are planning dinner with friends or Sunday lunch with family, the Red Lion is a place where everybody feels comfortable.

The Red Lion can also host private room functions, offering lunch and dinner buffets.

Our delicious Christmas Party Menu is now available to view on our website at www.redlionpeppard.co.uk

Christmas bookings are now being taken.

For more information call us on (01491) 628329.