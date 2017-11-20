NETTLEBED Christmas fair is back for a second year.

It takes place from 1pm to 7pm on Friday, November 24, at Nettlebed Village Club.

The fair is a great opportunity for you to find the perfect gift for your loved ones and friends.

We have a variety of stalls booked in selling local produce, gifts, decorations, crafts, Santa’s grotto and more.

While you’re shopping, the children can paint their own gifts at The Kiln ceramic café stall.

Come along and enjoy a mulled wine and mince pie to get you in the Christmas spirit.

Entry is £1, with children admitted free.

A big thank you to Hamptons International estate agents in Henley for sponsoring the fair.

All money raised goes to Nettlebed Sports Association.

For more information, find the Nettlebed Christmas fair on Facebook.