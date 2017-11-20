Where better to celebrate the festive season than Christmas Common pub?

WELCOME Christmas in at the Fox and Hounds at Christmas Common!

Nestled in the fabulous and most beautiful Chiltern Valley, our traditional country pub-restaurant has so much to offer.

Why not celebrate with us this Christmas? We have a fantastic Christmas Party Menu for group bookings (office parties, family reunions, club gatherings) and the perfect menu for Christmas Day bookings as well.

Just a small example of our Christmas menu — we are offering the traditional roast turkey, Christmas pudding, cheese and biscuits or order from our exciting Christmas menu. This includes confit of pheasant and tarragon terrine, baked hake with sage and onion crust, pheasant breasts wrapped in parma ham, pistachio filled meringue with chocolate ganache and lots more delicious dishes.

Or call in and join us for a cosy drink and bar snacks by our open fires. The Fox and Hounds is an excellent venue to while away the hours this Christmas time.

We are taking reservations now. Please call Reiner and Nicky Hecken and their team on (01491) 612599 — or visit www.topfoxpub.co.uk

The Fox and Hounds’ address is Christmas Common, Watlington, Oxfordshire, OX49 5HL.