Giving your child an unrivalled start to their journey through life

AT the Bix Montessori School and Forest School, your child will have an unrivalled start to their education. Ofsted recently rated the nursery “outstanding”.

Situated on beautiful Bix Common, the amazing environment offers the opportunity for both indoor and outdoor learning.

To ensure each child receives the attention they need to thrive, we keep our class sizes very small with high numbers of highly qualified and passionate Montessori teachers.

In addition to our extensive Montessori and Forest School curriculum, we offer woodwork, yoga, gardening, cooking, science experiments, animal care and pony riding every week.

Each child can find something that they excel at and above all we make learning fun. Children can free flow between classroom and garden. Your child can attend up to five Forest School sessions weekly.

Every child has an individual curriculum tailored to their interests, giving them an intrinsic drive and curiosity to learn more, which sets them up for life. Our children are happy, motivated and confident and ready to take that all-important step to their next schools (which we regularly visit).

The school is open from 9am to 4pm, five days a week. To find out more, call owner Sophie Jackson on 07795 168293 or email sophie@

bixmontessorischool.co.uk