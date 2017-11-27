Nursery aims to provide a community hub for families

HENLEY Village Montessori Nursery has recently celebrated a year since it first opened its doors.

This ambitious family-run nursery strives to create a community hub for young families.

It provides an authentic Montessori learning environment both indoors and outdoors, and currently offers 30-hour funded places for three- and four-year-olds.

It has recently opened its forest school at the Waterman’s Allotments, which has been met with much enthusiasm and support from the children, local community, and Henley Town Council.

This week also sees the launch of its Montessori Nido — a catering group for parents / carers and their “pre-walking Bambinos”.

Engaging and quality activities that run within the nursery are extended into afternoons and holidays for older children and families (forest school, playball, parent workshops and more).

It is clear to see that Henley Village Montessori is creating strong bonds within the community for families from birth, through nursery and beyond. Feel free to contact the nursery manager Kaley on 077131 87353 or manager@henleynursery.com to learn more about what it has to offer, view the nursery, book a Nido (Montessori Bambino Stay-and-Play) session, or find out about how it can enhance the learning journey of your family.

Join us for an opportunity to see the nursery in action on Friday, January 12, between 2pm and 3.30pm.

• Henley Village is currently looking to recruit a strong, dynamic Montessori classroom director/tress with management opportunities for the right candidate.