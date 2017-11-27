Making lifelong learning a joy

SONNING Common Primary School is situated in a large, rural village at the southern tip of Oxfordshire, five miles north of Reading and five miles west of Henley.

We are a values-led school, which means we focus on good relationships, teamwork and caring for others.

Our aim is to provide a calm and nurturing environment for learning, where both children and staff feel safe and respected.

Currently we have 390 pupils enrolled — from rising fives to 11-year-old children and a teaching staff of 21 who are aided by a highly regarded team of support staff.

The buildings are housed in extensive grounds which include a playground for each key stage, large fields for football, rugby, athletics and cricket, and a forest school.

In addition, the foundation stage children enjoy their own specialised play area.

Children at Sonning Common Primary School have regular swimming lessons, whether off-site for years four, five and six, or in our own indoor swimming pool for year one to three. We offer wraparound care from 7.30am until 6pm in our successful breakfast and after-school clubs and we operate a range of after-school activities such as street dancing, performance and drama, choir, art and various sports including judo and rollerskiing.

