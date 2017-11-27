Monday, 27 November 2017

'Good' and 'outstanding' reports capture our essence

SHIPLAKE Church of England Primary School welcomed both Ofsted and Statutory Inspection of Anglican and Methodist Schools (SIAMS) inspectors to the school in December 2016.

We were graded as “Good” by Ofsted and “Outstanding” by SIAMS. We are very proud of both reports as they clearly encapsulate the essence of our school.

Our SIAMS report stated that “explicit Christian values, understood and used by everyone, create a successful learning environment in which children are nurtured in their academic and personal development”.

It is true that our school’s Christian values of wisdom, truthfulness, compassion, equality, peace and friendship are very much part of school life and help us to maintain such a happy and supportive environment.

Mutual respect and doing one’s best is very much the expectation for all of us here. Both reports can be read, in full, on our website: www.shiplakeprimary.org.uk

Everyone at Shiplake CE School is proud of our school; however, reading about it and experiencing it for yourselves are very different things!

So, if you are interested in seeing us “in action”, please do sign up to attend our open morning on Tuesday, December 12.

We would love to share with you what makes Shiplake CE Primary School such a special place to be.

