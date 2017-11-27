Monday, 27 November 2017

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

Farm butchers is the real deal in every way

Farm butchers is the real deal in every way

TOWN Farm Butchers can be found half a mile from the centre of Marlow in the pretty village of Bisham. This little shop is exceptional in many ways, but most importantly the lamb, beef and pork is bred, born and raised at Town Farm so you have the total provenance of your meat. Sue and Giles are passionate about supplying flavoursome, tender and great value meat all through the year and at Christmas supplying succulent poultry and meat.

Town Farm sausages are freshly made by Giles, using pork from traditional breed pigs and have developed a huge following including several pubs in the area.

Gluten-free sausages are also available and the shop also stocks wonderful Wagyu steaks, burgers and pies.

Town Farm Butchers is a proper farm butchers, not just a shop on a farm.

Opening hours are Fridays from 9am to 5pm and Saturdays from 9am to 1pm.

More News:

MEMBERS learned about the history of bell ringing ... [more]

 

Latest video from

VIDEO: Mermaid statue rescued from river
 

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33