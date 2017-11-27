A café you'll love — or your money back

CAFÉ COPIA is a well established independent coffee shop in Market Place, Henley.

We take pride in our two excellent coffee blends and our wide range of teas, freshly prepared paninis, toasted wraps and salads.

We have a wide range of cakes available and have recently expanded our vegan, nut-free and lactose-free cakes range.

Our reputation is growing as a destination for local residents and visitors alike. In Henley we have space upstairs that groups or organisations can reserve for meetings or social events.

Get in contact to see how we can help you.

Kids under five eat free from Monday to Friday, so come along with your little ones and let us take the stress out of mealtimes.

We are sure you will enjoy your visit — if you don’t then let us know. We have a satisfaction guarantee and if you are unhappy we will automatically refund your purchase — no questions asked.