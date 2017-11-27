Monday, 27 November 2017

Give your Christmas a Swedish flavour

Give your Christmas a Swedish flavour

THIS year the Weir Grove in Wargrave will be offering a “Swedish Christmas” menu consisting of a traditional Swedish smörgåsbord for starter, roast turkey for the main course, and Christmas pudding for dessert.

The smörgåsbord consists of Swedish meatballs, smoked salmon, gravlax, paté, egg halfs with prawn and roe, Janssons frestelse (potato gratin with cream and anchovies), beetroot salad and pickled herring, as well as a selection of breads and cheeses.

This will be available from 6.30pm to 9pm every Thursday from November 30 for £30 per person.

A few tables are still available for Christmas Day for £60 per person and £40 for Boxing Day. For bookings visit www.theweirgrove.com or call 0118 940 1836.

If you’re interested in having a Christmas party at Weir Grove, email us at booking@theweirgrove.com

