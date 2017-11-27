Major refurbishment at goldsmiths' shop

TWENTY-FIVE years since opening, Lawsons Goldsmiths has seen a major refurbishment, creating a spacious modern environment for both customers and staff.

The refit has been created in warm wood and champagne colours and is brightened by state of the art lighting.

Each cabinet handmade to fit and totally unique, combined with three new serving counters to produce a very comfortable and customer-friendly experience.

The workshop, enlarged and enhanced earlier in the year, complements the retail area to create an almost completely new look to the shop, but still with the same commitment to service and the manufacture of exquisite jewellery. To celebrate the reopening today (Friday) all stock (over £100) will be on sale at 30 per cent off, for one week only.

Simon, Lucy, Jaco, Damia and Sue look forward to welcoming you back to Lawsons and showing you the new Christmas stock or making something extra special and individual for Christmas.

For more information on Lawsons’ services, call us on (01491) 412232 or call in at 17 Duke Street, Henley.