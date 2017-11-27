Citizens Advice - Don't freeze this winter

SHIVERING indoors this winter? Citizens Advice can help.

As winter approaches, nights lengthen and cold, misty air settles in grey, cheerless, smoggy streets, many people’s thoughts and plans are inevitably turning towards the need to heat their home.

But with sharply rising energy costs, it is an unfortunate fact that many disadvantaged people in our communities are having to choose between heating their homes and buying enough food to eat.

Citizens Advice South Oxfordshire and Vale is working to help those who are in difficulties.

The charity is urging people to take action, to cut their bills by checking that they have signed up for the best possible deal, or to take up offers of help to insulate their homes.

You could benefit from savings of up to £320 a year (an average of £100) from energy efficiency measures or by paying by direct debit and up to £200 a year by shopping around for the best deal.

The Citizens Advice website contains a lot of useful energy advice information and links to price comparison tools. Visit www.citizensadvice.org.uk/consumer/energy/energy-supply to find out how you could benefit.

And if money is tight, contact your local Citizens Advice. Experienced advisers can look into your particular situation and see whether you are getting all the benefits to which you are entitled, or if you can get help paying your bills.

Citizens Advice offers confidential, impartial advice and information on many day-to-day issues.

Call 03444 111 444 or visit www.citizensadvice.org.uk

Alternatively, drop into your nearest Citizens Advice office, which is at 32 Market Place, Henley, or email

henley@osavcab.org.uk

The office is open from 10am to 3pm on Mondays, Tuesdays and Thursdays, 2pm to 6pm on Wednesdays and 10am to 1pm on Fridays.

The telephone advice line is available from 10am to 6pm on Mondays, Tuesdays and Wednesdays, 10am to 6.30pm on Thursdays and 10am to 4pm on Fridays.

There are outreach centres at RAF Benson, Watlington and Woodcote.

For more information, visit www.citizensadvice.org.uk/local/oxfordshire-south-vale/contact-us or www.caox.org.uk

Citizens Advice Oxfordshire South and Vale is an independent charity that provides the local service.

Our 150 skilled volunteers work from five locations and are supported by nine full-time staff. They advise over 9,500 clients each year. All our income is raised locally.