Deadline for awards extended

THE deadline for nominations for next year’s Sue Ryder Southern Women of Achievement Awards has been extended.

Organisers are accepting submissions until Friday, December 8.

The awards, which are now in their 12th year, honour women who have made significant contributions to communities in Berkshire, Buckinghamshire and Oxfordshire.

They are presented in seven categories: business, community, education, sport, services, young woman of achievement and the Sue Ryder courage award.

They are one of the biggest fund-raising events for the charity, which runs a hospice at Joyce Grove in Nettlebed.

Val Stoner, of Station Road, Henley, who won the community category in this year’s award for her decades of charity and community work, said: “It’s important to put people forward because there are so many women in Henley who’ve done all kinds of good work, often for years, and deserve to be honoured.

“It’s lovely to win and very humbling because people don’t do these things for the recognition. They do it to make the world around them a better place.”

The awards ceremony will be held at Reading town hall on Friday, February 16. To make a nomination or for more information, visit www.sueryder.org/swoa

The awards are sponsored by Invesco Perpetual, C H & Co and Higgs Group, publishers of the Henley Standard.