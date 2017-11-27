Inspiring young minds and creating bright futures

THE co-educational sixth form at Claires Court offers an extensive range of A-level and BTEC subjects.

This year, with an overall pass rate of 97.9 per cent and 42.4 per cent of the grades at A* to B, the vast number of our students were accepted at their first-choice university.

Our sixth form tutors and teachers are inspiring and dedicated, supporting students to stay motivated so they achieve the best possible grades. In the 2016 Department for Education performance tables we were listed in the top 2.3 per cent of all sixth form schools and colleges, looking at “value added” — the progress students made between the end of year 11 and the end of their A-level studies.

The team not only works with sixth formers to ensure they gain fulfilment in their academic endeavours — it also offers development and training for the personal, social and work skills that are so publicly desired by universities and employers.

So if you are looking to enjoy sport, take part in debating, expand your repertoire in the creative arena and get the right grades, experience and self-esteem to be a successful young person of the future, then come along to our sixth form open evening on Thursday (November 28) November to find out more.

For more information, visit www.clairescourt.com