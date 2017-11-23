Rising folk stars visit

'Ginger Spice' Debbie avoids the boot in dance-off drama
DEBBIE McGEE said she had a “horrible feeling” ... [more]
Thursday, 23 November 2017
ONE of the fastest rising bands on the UK folk scene play Nettlebed Village Club on Monday (November 27).
Talisk are Mohsen Amini on concertina, Graeme Armstrong on guitar and Hayley Keenan on fiddle. Winners of the BBC Young Folk Award in 2015, the band were this year nominated for the BBC’s Horizon Award.
The concert starts at 8pm and doors open at 7.45pm. Tickets are £14 in advance.
To book, call the box office on 01628 636620 or visit www.nettlebedfolkclub.co.uk
23 November 2017
More News:
'Ginger Spice' Debbie avoids the boot in dance-off drama
DEBBIE McGEE said she had a “horrible feeling” ... [more]
Halloween ales featured at beer festival in aid of schools
A BEER festival in Wargrave raised more than £1,... [more]
Former mobile beauty salon named one of best in country
A BEAUTY salon in Goring has been named among the ... [more]
Finally, work starts on new £400,000 church annexe
WORK on a new £400,000 annexe at St Mary’s Church ... [more]
POLL: Have your say