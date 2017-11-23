Rising folk stars visit

ONE of the fastest rising bands on the UK folk scene play Nettlebed Village Club on Monday (November 27).

Talisk are Mohsen Amini on concertina, Graeme Armstrong on guitar and Hayley Keenan on fiddle. Winners of the BBC Young Folk Award in 2015, the band were this year nominated for the BBC’s Horizon Award.

The concert starts at 8pm and doors open at 7.45pm. Tickets are £14 in advance.

To book, call the box office on 01628 636620 or visit www.nettlebedfolkclub.co.uk