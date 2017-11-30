Fit for work

LAW firm Blandy & Blandy held a staff wellbeing week.

It included a a lunchtime group walk for staff and two talks — one by an experienced volunteer from Reading Samaritans about mental health and the importance of awareness in the workplace and the other by Cathy Forman, senior practice nurse at the Bell Surgery in Henley, who discussed how to follow a healthy lifestyle with advice on nutrition, relaxation and exercise.

Nearly £300 was raised for Reading Samaritans, one of the two charities the firm currently supports, through a staff raffle and dress down day. Prizes included an extra day off work and a day at Nirvana Spa.

Other initiatives included lunchtime get-togethers, which were well attended by staff from the firm’s Reading and Henley offices, and free fruit for all staff throughout the week.