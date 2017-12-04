Rotherfield defeated following last minute spot kick miss

WOODCOTE/STOKE ROW retained their position at the top of the Premier Division despite playing out a drab 2-2 draw with mid-tabled

MORTIMER.

The hosts went a goal up inside 10 minutes when a defender headed a Negus Williams-McCabe free kick into his own net.

Mortimer equalised on 20 minutes when the Woodcote defence failed to clear a free kick and the ball was lashed home by Jake Fuller from close range.

A good save by debutant keeper Stuart Gosby kept the scores level and then both Mike Davies and James Worsfold spurned chances for a half-time.

Early in the second half Mike Butcher made a good goaline clearance to stop Mortimer taking the lead as the visitors were making the better of Woodcote’ lacklustre performance. But they went behind again courtesy of Sam Tucker’s left foot, whose shot put them back in front with eight minutes remaining. However, Mortimer refused to be beaten and made it 2-2 through a piece of individual brilliance by Paul Taplin who swivelled and cracked an unstoppable 20-yard shot past Gosby.

In Division 1, ROTHERFIELD UNITED went down 2-1 to COOKHAM DEAN RESERVES. Cookham took the lead when their right winger volleyed in from the edge of the box.

Rotherfield hit back when a long throw from Toby Clark was tapped in by Tom Candish but Cookham regained the lead when their striker poked home a through ball. Rotherfield then had the chance to share the points, but captain Ryan Richardson missed a last minute penalty.

WOODCOTE/STOKE ROW RESERVES completed the double over BERKS COUNTY RESERVES with a 3-2 win in Division 2.

Having gone a goal down, the visitors did well to get back into the game and once they had equalised there was only going to be one winner.

Bailey Goodenough bagged a brace while Anthony Murnane-Bell also got on the scoresheet to record a much-needed win.

In Division 3, HENLEY TOWN RESERVES travelled to GORING UNITED RESERVES where they played out a 1-1 draw.

Henley went into the game without Toby Camfield and Nick Holzer and so the squad featured a lot of young players.

Goring started well and put the visitors under pressure with a succession of corners and free kicks but they were largely dealt with by keeper Lucas.

After an even start, the hosts took the lead on the stroke of half-rime when a tangle of legs saw a forward hit the deck and a penalty awarded.

Henley replied when Cheeseman was fouled while making a run down the left of the pitch. The ball was then put into the box at pace and Arron Finch managed to flick it into the corner off his head for his first golf for the club.

In Division 4, GORING UNITED 5-1 away at BERKS COUNTY ROVERS and move a point off top spot.

• WARGRAVE were knocked out of the Berks Bucks Junior Cup by IVER HEATH VILLAGE. Tom Bray put the hosts ahead when he turned in a cross from Stuart Moss but the visitors retaliated with two goals of their own before half-time. After the break Wargrave dominated possession to the extent that Iver only got out of their half three times in the half. However, Wargrave were unable to take any of their chances and succumbed to a 2-1 defeat.