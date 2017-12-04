Bringing your furniture back to life for 30 years now

THE Good Shelf Company, have been making and restoring both old and new furniture since 1987 in their workshops based in Rotherfield Greys.

With more than 30 years in the business, their dedicated finishers can rejuvenate your old furniture and make it look brand new once again — or they can take your modern looking furniture and give it an old and rustic look.

Whatever look you’re after, their team will be sure to bring your furniture back to life once again.

The Good Shelf Company enables you to adapt your furniture to its surroundings at just a fraction of the price of kitting out your home with all brand new furniture.

They understand that when you purchase a piece of furniture it should be a lifelong investment but your tastes can change along with the times and your furniture can sometimes start to show a bit of wear and tear.

So whether it’s a cupboard you’d like in a different colour, a table resurfacing or your entire kitchen refurbishing, they will work alongside your requirements to bring any item back to its former glory.

For more information, call (01491) 628596 or email thegoodshelfcompany@

gmail.com