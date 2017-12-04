Seasonal glee on the menu at Whitchurch Hill eatery

HERE at the Sun Inn in Whitchurch Hill our vision is to bring you the freshest, most local, seasonal glee that we can create.

Our chef patron Giles Langford began his culinary career at Cliveden House before working in Michelin-starred establishments including Gordon Ramsay’s on Royal Hospital Road, Tom Aikens in Chelsea, and as head chef for Gary Rhodes at the Grosvenor House Dubai.

Since then he’s gone on to work as head chef for Hugh Osmond, where he opened the first Coppa Club in Sonning at The Great House.

Now at the Sun Inn, Whitchurch Hill, this is his first restaurant venture in the little picturesque village of Whitchurch Hill near Goring, Reading.

The food at the Sun Inn is, where possible, locally sourced, fresh and wild.

We offer homemade pastas, sourdough pizzas, wild deer (shot and butchered by chef Giles), homegrown vegetables, excellent chargrilled meats and seafood direct from Brixham fish market.

Craft beers from West Berkshire Brewery and Loddon brewery will be readily available from our well-stocked bar, which includes our lovingly selected whiskeys and wines.

While constantly looking for new local suppliers, we look to serve you with good food that is good for you, good for your environment, good for your soul and concentrating on flavour rather than creating foams amd swipes on a plate.

The run-up to Christmas can be just as special as Christmas itself — a time to celebrate with colleagues, clients, friends and of course family, We’ll be serving our festival menu as well as our full à la carte menu throughout December. A wonderful menu of festive dishes created using the very best local ingredients.

Come enjoy some mulled wine by the open fire and some great food this festive season at The Sun Inn, Whitchurch Hill.