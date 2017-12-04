Monday, 04 December 2017

Fraudsters warning

POLICE have warned people, especially the elderly, to beware of phone fraudsters.

It follows two reports of people receiving calls from bogus police officers asking them to withdraw money from their bank account.

In one case, a man handed over £6,200 after being told there had been fraudulent activity on accounts at his bank branch.

In the other, a woman from Henley was told her bank card had been cloned and she needed to take £2,000 out of her account.

Fortunately, she did not give any bank card details.

A Thames Valley Police spokesman said: “We are reminding members of the public that the police will never contact you in person or by telephone to ask you to withdraw money from your bank account, or to transfer funds into other accounts.

“These are scams and we advise residents to hang up and report to Action Fraud by calling 0300 123 2040.

“The victims are usually elderly so please share this message with elderly family and neighbours.”

