Gallery can do your framing in time for Christmas

THE Studio Gallery at Manor Farm, Peppard Common, proudly celebrated its 10-year anniversary this autumn and is Henley’s only surviving bespoke framing studio. If you need framing in time for Christmas don’t delay as the deadline is Wednesday, December 6.

With helpful advice on hand, the latest moulding designs, unique mount options and decades of experience, here you’re guaranteed an exceptional job.

With Christmas fast approaching you will also find a beautiful collection of gifts, for both men and women, so you can easily solve those stocking-filler dilemmas.

Find something a bit different, thoughtfully designed and browse this peaceful studio for great ideas and inspiration. Alongside, you will find a brand new collection of wire sculpture by Rachel Ducker, whose work is internationally recognised and highly sought after — as well as fine art by the UK’s leading artist JJ Adams and many more.

To mark the 10-year anniversary of her Studio Gallery, owner CJ Holding has also released a fine art edition, limited to 150, of her famous “Angel” photograph.

Fifty per cent of all sales are funding an independent project where every penny pays for materials and labour to build Kipsamoite Primary School in the Nandi Province, Kenya.

A project set up by long-term business associate Duncan McDonald, this poverty stricken village now has two brand new classrooms thanks to Duncan’s hard work fund-raising and managing the project and we now need help to start phase two.

Please help and visit www.nandiproject.com to find out more or make a donation.

For all of this and more, visit the Studio Gallery, Manor Farm, Rotherfield Peppard, Henley, RG9 5LA.

Opening hours are 10am to 2pm on Tuesdays and Wednesdays and 10am to 4.30pm Thursdays to Saturdays. For more information, visit www.studiogalleryuk.com