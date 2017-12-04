Fancy beginning the New Year with new interiors? Rugby sponsors are on the ball!

GD Evans Interiors, the longstanding and respected kitchen, bedroom, bathroom and home improvements specialists serving Henley and the surrounding areas would like to thank all their customers past, present and future for their business and wish them all a Merry Christmas and best wishes for the New Year.

The firm would also like to announce that they have just become an Elite Sponsor of Henley Hawks rugby club and are match sponsors for the game against Clifton this Saturday and would like to wish them the best of luck for this upcoming game.

Kick-off is at 3pm. Please come along and cheer them on — and if you have any future requirements, Gary from GD Evans Interiors will be at the match to assist you with them.

For example, have you ever thought, “I must get round to doing those home improvements and we really do need a new makeover for the home — perhaps a new kitchen, bedroom or bathroom”?

With the New Year ahead, now is the time to start planning for them and GD Evans Interiors can help with all aspects of home improvements and assist with design ideas.

Although GD Evans Interiors are kitchen, bedroom and bathroom design and installation specialists, they also carry out all aspects of home improvements, including complete home makeovers. Whether it’s a simple redecoration of a room, flooring, a new kitchen or bathroom, internal structural alterations to gain extra space or an additional bathroom or cloakroom they can assist with all these and more — including new electrical and heating systems.

They fully project-manage all aspects of the design supply and installation too, so no need to get involved with organising separate trades and ordering products. So many things can go wrong and delays occur as a result too, so leave it to the professionals to get it done for you, on time, within budget and hassle-free. So treat yourself and your home this New Year to what you have been wishing for.

All designs and quotations are free of charge. To book a no-obligation consultation or to arrange a survey, call Gary Evans on (01491) 244244 or 0118 947 4744 or email info@gdevansinteriors.co.uk

For more information, visit www.gdevansinteriors.co.uk