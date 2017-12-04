Riverfront rentals to float your boat

TWO weeks back we had the beautiful Davis Tate rental Howgate Boathouse in Goring as our star property (Homes Weekly, November 17).

So we’ve decided to go upstream to see what other boaty properties we can find this winter — and all of them for rent now.

Just the other side of Henley, on the Berkshire side of the Thames, the hamlet of Frogmill is home to many a sea-lubber.

A sure sign is that many of the houses in this tranquil oasis face their own mooring.

Needless to say if you live here, you love the river — be it messing about in boats, or simply enjoying the picturesque views, which are always interesting.

“There’s always something going on, on the river, whether it’s watching the herons or the moor hens, or people waving from boats going by,” says Ellie Milne of Romans, which is marketing four-bedroom, three-bathroom Frogmill House, in a magical position down a long private drive.

One of the best in the row, this is an attractive turn of the century affair, and the position of this house is quite unique in that although it faces the river, it is hidden from the main waterway by two leafy river islands, which offer a great deal of privacy.

Even better, while the front of Frogmill House overlooks its own mooring, the back of the house has uninterrupted views over the hills surrounding the Thames Valley to the rear, all set within 0.4 of an acre.

The house is beautifully presented, too — bright, light and airy, with pale cream décor and honey-coloured wood floors.

There is a contemporary-country feel to this house that wouldn’t be out of place in New Hampshire.

Ellie adds: “Houses with a mooring don’t come up very often — and especially a property of this calibre.”

Another plus to consider is the stunning rear views of farmland and hills beyond, as well as being close to Henley with all its amenities. And don’t forget, with this property getting there by boat is a real option!

In the meantime, here’s what else our rental search turned up...

24D Thames Side, Henley

Security entrance-gated 24D Thames Side is home to Mr and Mrs Hawley, who bought this superb penthouse flat for its inspiring views down the Regatta course — just take a look at that view!

There are three covered and illuminated balconies from which to appreciate the river.

Furnished and available now, this location also puts you centre stage for Henley’s town centre, with all that has to offer. Private parking for one car is also included.

Kitchen and bathroom fittings are of the highest standard with a magnificent en suite bathroom to the master bedroom, which also has a further balcony/private sun deck. Stunning stuff.

Rent: £3,750pcm (plus fees). Agency: Robinson Sherston on (01491) 411911.

Loddon Manor, Wargrave

This striking, five-bedroom home in Wargrave comprises five bedroom suites, three reception rooms, an open-plan kitchen-dining room complete with balcony, and a swimming pool with a pool house.

All this, and there’s a huge 290ft of mooring on the River Loddon.

Rent: £5,500pcm (plus fees). Agency: Savills in Henley on (01491) 843014.

Kingfishers, Mill Lane, Henley

At the foot of Henley’s Marsh Lock, beautifully decorated Kingfishers dates back 300 years. Given a thorough overhaul in 2012, bringing it bang up to date while making the most of its character features, the house offers four bedrooms, three bathrooms and heaps of living space. The crowning glory is a private river garden with mooring. Rent: £3,750pcm (plus fees). Agency: Savills on (01491) 843014.

At a glanc e...

FROGMILL HOUSE, FROGMILL

• Reception rooms: four

• Bedrooms: four

• Bathrooms: three

• Other: study, garage, utility room, downstairs WC, front private Thames mooring of more than 50ft in length, large south-facing garden, short distance by boat to Henley, freehold tenure, no onward chain

• Internal space: 2,957 sq ft / 275 sq m

Rent: £3,500pcm (plus fees)

Agency: Romans on (01491) 412888