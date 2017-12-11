A terrific place to buy your Christmas tree

THE Christmas shop at the Tree Barn at Christmas Common is open until 3pm on Christmas Eve.

It is open seven days a week from 9am to 5.30pm, with late-night opening on Thursdays until 7.30pm.

Cut trees are available now.

We are a small family business who work hard all year round tending our trees and buying stock for the coming season.

For only a few weeks each year during the run-up to Christmas we open our doors to the public.

Throughout those weeks, we aim to supply a wonderful selection of Christmas trees and Christmas-related goods in a friendly and relaxed atmosphere to give our customers a very happy Christmas!

We do offer a delivery service to customers who come and select their tree, with charges from £20.

Visit our fabulous Christmas shop with a huge variety of gifts, baubles, decorations and much more.

Call the Christmas shop on (01491) 614206. For Christmas tree orders, call (01491) 614079. Or visit www.treebarn.co.uk