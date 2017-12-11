Artists' unique creations are going on show at gallery

FOR those who enjoy buying unique handmade Christmas gifts and are keen to support local artists, the Henley Art & Crafts Guild could have the answer.

From today (Friday) until Tuesday (December 12), the guild are open for business with their Christmas exhibition and sale at the Old Fire Station Gallery in Upper Market Place (behind Henley town hall).

Whereas the guild’s spring and autumn exhibitions showcase all aspects of the work of the guild members, the Christmas exhibition showcases just the work of those clever “crafters”.

Items for sale will include selected work in glass, wood, stone, jewellery, restored furniture, ceramics, festive decorations, cards and much more. This is our own “affordable art” opportunity for the local community to enjoy and possibly solve the dilemma of what to buy for the “hard to buy for”!

The exhibition is open daily from 10am to 4pm.

For those who wish to share a festive glass and some nibbles or maybe a mince pie, do join us between 6pm and 8pm tonight (Friday) for the official opening.

The exhibition will be manned by guild members who will be on hand to give details of the events, workshops and gallery visits offered as part of the membership of the guild.

For more information, visit us online at www.henley-art-crafts-guild.org