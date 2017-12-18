NICOLA Clarke Design is a jewellery, illustration and design brand that creates decorative adornments for the body and the home as well as specialising in a range of wedding services to make your big day unique and stand out from the crowd.

All products are designed by Nicola in her studio and are ethically produced, with the environment and conservation in mind.

With each purchase made from the website, an amount is donated to support and help fund a range of wildlife rehabilitation and conservation efforts which are close to Nicola’s heart. Nicola Clarke Design is a brand that aims to make a positive difference. Having completed a first class degree in design and silversmithing in 2007, Nicola embarked on a career in conservation and community development that saw her setting up and leading projects across Borneo, Malaysia, and eventually Africa.

When the time came to settle back home — not far from Henley! — Nicola decided she wanted to make use of the bountiful creative inspiration she had gained during her travels and set up a brand that continued to support the projects she had worked with overseas.

Still travelling and project-leading at least once a year, Nicola now spends the rest of her time hand-crafting stunning jewellery as well as designing and making wedding rings, engagement rings and quirky everyday pieces.

Most evenings Nicola can be found, pen in hand, designing her next jewellery piece or creating animal illustrations full of detail and personality.

For more information and to view Nicola’s designs, visit www.nicola-clarke.co.uk