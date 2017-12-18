Shooting star overcame negative thinking to shine

IS your mindset the best it can be?

You may recall reading in last week’s Henley Standard about local shooting star Pet Easton and her Christmas shooting gift voucher idea for you to challenge your friends and loved ones in the coming year with a spot of clay shooting.

Although Pet’s Christmas vouchers focus on those who’ve never shot before, she also offers bespoke coaching packages for the more discerning shot — mastering challenges in the field or enhancing performance on the range.

Pet has a whole heap of proven technical skills to lift not only an individual’s results but improve enjoyment of their sport for all levels of ability.

She also believes an overall positive mind is the key to achievement and she has spent a great many years learning the benefits of sports psychology to enhance performance and get results.

At the start of her own competitive career, Pet recalls being extremely affected by nervous, unhelpful and negative thinking. She recognised how debilitating it could be unless it was managed and harnessed in better ways.

So the present-day accomplished international GB squad member and Royal Navy and Royal Marine coach is no stranger to the pressures of top-level performance or that of her students. And an invitation to attend a week-long intense boot camp earlier this year at the Commando Training Centre in Lympstone, Devon, gave her huge insight into the Royal Marine “state of mind” and how they coach and mentor their men to embrace a positive mindset under extreme pressures.

Pet said: “Working with the Royal Navy and Royal Marine Commandos has not only been truly rewarding but has been hugely beneficial and helped me gain a far greater level of understanding on the subject.” Pet finds it immensely rewarding to meet and work with individuals from all walks of life and see them evolve into the best they can be.

For more information on Pet’s bespoke shooting and positive mindset tuition, call her on 07973 687971 or email pet_easton@hotmail.com