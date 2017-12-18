Pupils love exploring the great outdoors at St Mary's

CHILDREN attending St Mary’s Nursery and School are given the very best start to their education in a warm, secure environment.

The early years curriculum is delivered with an emphasis on the children’s interests.

Music and French are taught by qualified teaching staff from within the school, while trips are also planned to further enhance teaching.

“My daughter comes home from nursery with a spring in her step, happy and confident,” said one parent. “She keeps telling me, ‘I love school, I love my teachers and I love my friends.’ Thank you for helping her to settle in so well as she can be shy at first. The nursery staff really are a credit to the school.”

Independent from the main school building yet close enough for our children to access all the school facilities, the nursery is complete with an “outdoor classroom” where children can enjoy the free flow and a broad choice of activities.

Learning in the nursery, classroom or in creative ways at the school’s outdoor classroom at Swiss Farm, children are fully engaged.

The smiles on their faces and results at the end of the year say it all.

