Come and sing in the festive season at Caversham Court

THE Friends of Caversham Court Gardens are inviting everyone to attend their annual carol evening.

The choir of St Peter’s church will be leading the singing of traditional Christmas carols in Caversham Court on Monday (December 18) at 7.30pm.

Members of the Salvation Army Band will add to the festive music.

The floodlit gardens in Church Road will be open from 6.15pm and mulled wine, hot chocolate and mince pies will be on sale in the tea kiosk in aid of local charities.

The church bells will ring out from 7.15pm.

A spokesman for the organisers said: “Wrap up warm, bring a torch — to read the carol sheets! — and come along to sing in the festive season.”

They added: “By kind permission of the rector, the event will take place in St Peter’s Church next door if the weather is wet.

Everyone is welcome to attend. Entry is free but there will be a collection.

The postcode of the gardens is RG4 7AD. For more information, email friends@fccg.org.uk or visit www.fccg.org.uk