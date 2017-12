Sir, — Network Rail are giving Twyford station a good spruce-up ahead of the new electric trains starting in January.

However, their attention to detail leaves much to be desired.

The canopy edging is being replaced on the island platforms 2 and 3. On one side they are too high and on the other too low. They need Goldilocks to help them get the measurements just right! — Yours faithfully,

Philip Johnson

Northfield Avenue, Lower Shiplake