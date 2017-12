I AM sure many of you will be aware of John Buckley’s shark sculpture protruding from the roof of a terrace house in Oxford.

Nearer to home is this piece by the same sculptor entitled The Nuba Survival.

A photograph does not convey the size or impact of the piece, which is in a field between Checkendon and Exlade Street alongside some old farm buildings.

From what I can gather, it was inspired by the artist’s visit to Sudan in 2000-1 as a guest of the Nuba Rehabilitation Centre at the time of genocide, ethnic cleansing and slavery.

It depicts two embracing figures in the form of skeletons, bringing out the full horror of what Buckley

witnessed.