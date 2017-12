SEVERAL of Henley Care’s clients had a nice surprise this week when Santa and one of his helpers dropped in on them to deliver gifts.

The company has many adult clients who they say are young at heart and always willing to join in with a bit of fun.

Managing director Izabela Rapita told the Henley Standard: “The staff were very keen to get their costumes on and bring some Christmas cheer and luckily our clients were happy to humour them and enter into the festive spirit.”

The company has been providing care and nursing services in and around Henley for over six years, supporting adults of all ages to live independently in their own homes.

Staff are available to assist with everything from personal care and medication to housework, laundry, shopping and cooking as well as escorting to appointments and providing companionship.

Due to limited mobility or poor physical or mental health, their clients require varying degrees of help and can choose to have either daily visits or full-time live-in care.

Henley Care wishes all its clients and staff a happy and healthy Christmas and New Year.