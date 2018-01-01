Published letters writers

Remembering the pop star who loved his rural retreat
RESIDENTS of Goring have shared their memories of ... [more]
Monday, 01 January 2018
A
Peter M Adams, Petersfield, Hants
Malcolm Adamson, Brook Street, Benson
Councillor Martin Akehurst, Henley Town Council, Two Tree Hill, Henley
Alexis Alexander, Gosbrook Road, Caversham
Eva and Keith Allen, Donnington Gardens, Reading
John Allen, Binfield Heath
Terry Allsop, Ewelme
Heather Allwright, Wood Lane, Sonning Common
Bernd Altenburg, Hamilton Avenue, Henley
The Alvey sisters, Sonning Common
Gary Anderson, organiser, Chiltern Tractor Run
Duncan Andrews, Reading
Jo Andrews, Gainsborough Road, Henley
Nick Angelou, St Andrew’s Road, Henley
Rosemary Appleby, Brocks Way, Shiplake
Hugh Archibald, Greys Road, Henley
Councillor Ken Arlett, Henley Town Council, Elizabeth Road, Henley
Hilary Arthur, Riverside Counselling Service, Northfield End, Henley
Kate Ashbrook, general secretary, the Open Spaces Society, Bell Street, Henley
Flora and David Ashby
Ed Atkinson, Queen Street, Henley
Joanna Atkinson, Pages Orchard, Sonning Common
Mrs H Austin, Hambleden
Selina Avent, Wargrave
B
J F Bailey, St Andrew’s Road, Henley
Mrs D Baker, Woodcote
Lorna Baker, Victoria Road, Wargrave
Roger Bale, Upper Warren Avenue, Caversham
Tim Balmford
Pearl Barker, St Mary’s Close, Henley
Peter and Rebecca Barker, Cranbrook Drive, Maidenhead
Malcolm Barnett, St Katherine’s Road, Henley
Paul Barrett, chairman of trustees, Chiltern Centre for disabled children, Henley
Councillor David Bartholomew, Sonning Common division, Oxfordshire County Council
Ginny Batchelor-Smith, Lower Assendon
Clive Bates, Sonning Common
John Batty, Mill Close, Middle Assendon
Catherine Bearder, Lib-Dem MEP, South-East England
Liz Beddows, Dunsden
Tim Beechey-Newman, Gravel Hill, Caversham
Ian Bell, The Meadows, Watlington
Tom Berman, Henley Road, Wargrave
Dr Rachel Beswick,
Mark Bicknell
Sue Bingham
Simon Blake
Joan Bland, New Street, Henley
Nicholas Blandy, Shiplake
Councillor Felix Bloomfield, South Oxfordshire District Council
David Booth, Elizabeth Road, Henley
Peter Boros, Reading Road, Lower Shiplake
Colin Bourne, Sonning Eye
Mrs B Bowles, Luker Avenue, Henley
Flick Boyd-Carpenter, Sonning
Simon Brickhill, Goring Heath
Councillor Liz Brighouse, Oxfordshire County Council
Marion Brockway, Deanfield Road, Henley
Martin Brommell, Hewett Avenue, Caversham
Chris Brook, Kidmore End
Julian and Gabriele Brookes, Mayor and Mayoress of Henley
Andrew Brooks, Bewley Homes, Baughurst, Hants
David Brough, Harpsden
Anne Brown, St Mark’s Road, Henley
Bruce Brown, Henley
Carol Brown, Bix Common
Clare Brown, Hopton, Suffolk
Kathy Brown, Conisboro Avenue, Caversham
Maureen Brown
Sam Brown, Western Road, Henley
Mrs T Brown, Sonning Common
Frank Browne, Chairman, Henley Conservatives
Lee Buckett, Heathfield Avenue, Binfield Heath
Maureen Buckland, War Memorial Place, Henley
Kay Bunyan. Elizabeth Road, Henley
Chris Burden, Cromwell Road, Reading
Rupert Burden
Jane Burtt, Harpsden
David Butler, Sonning Common
Gary Butler, Shiplake
C
R C, Henley
Tim Capell, St Mark’s Road, Henley
Julia Carey, Reading Road, Henley
Veronica Carlton, Station Road, Henley
Sheridan Carr, Riverside Counselling Service
Mr J Cassidy, Thames Side, Henley
Inez Challis, Wyndale Close, Henley
Claire Cheetham, Henley
Ann Chivers, Westleigh Drive, Sonning Common
Susie Chown, Maidensgrove
Father Christmas, Lapland
Ian Clark, Cromwell Road, Henley
The
Terry Colby, Peppard Lane, Henley
Diana Cole, Whitchurch
Penelope Cole, Newnham Hill, near Stoke Row
Diana Coleman, Abrahams Road, Henley
Phyllis Colin, Peppard Road, Sonning Common
Monica Collins, Crowsley Road, Shiplake
Philip Collings, Peppard Common
Michael Colston, Nettlebed
Stephen Colver, Akela, 1st Henley cubs
Brian Connolly, Honorary treasurer, South Oxfordshire Mencap Society, Church Street, Henley
Sheila Constantinidi, Wargrave Road, Henley
David Cook, Remenham
Pamela Cook, King’s Road, Henley
Sylvia Cooke, Hawthorn Way, Sonning
David Cooksley, Goring
Ann Coombs, Goring Heath
Stephen Cooper
Geoffrey Copas, Copas Farms, Hedsor, Taplow
Councillor John Cotton,
Sonia Cox, Baronsmead, Henley
Laura Coyle, Liberal Democrat parliamentary candidate for Henley
Donna Crook, Abrahams Road, Henley
Simon J Crouch, chairman, Rotherfield Peppard Parish Council
Andrew Cumpsty, Upper Warren Avenue, Caversham
D
Louise Daly, Duke Street, Henley
Danny Darcy, Piggotts Road, Caversham
Mark Davies, Valley Road, Henley
Peter Dayton, Kennylands Road, Sonning Common
Stephen Derek, Fairford Road, Tilehurst, Reading
Martin Dew, Change Britain campaign,
David Dickie, Clean Air for Henley, St Katherine’s Road, Henley
Ella Dickson, Greys Hill, Henley
Jo Dickson, co-chair, Henley Youth Festival
Tim Dickson, Greys Hill, Henley
Judy Dinsdale, Northfield End, Henley
Patricia Dixon, Lovell Close, Henley
Rachel Dobson, Henley
Gill Dodds, leader, Henley Residents’ Group, Greys Road, Henley
Sandy Doggart, Badgemore Lane, Henley
Sue Doughty, Verey Close, Twyford
John Downing, Reading Road, Henley
Pat Doyle, Sonning
Susan Doyle, Sonning
Lisa Drage, Norman Avenue, Henley
Peter Dragonetti, Whitchurch
Rosemary Duckett, Marlow Road, Henley
Michael Dudley, Remenham Lane, Remenham
Clive Duncan, Station Road, Shiplake
E
Jon Edgell, Wargrave
Jayne Edmunds, Station Road, Shiplake
Ms G Edwards, Brightwell Baldwin
Councillor David Eggleton, Henley Town Council, Gainsborough Road, Henley
Harriet Eggleton, Caversham
Chris Ellison, director, Performance Cricket
Ron and Angie Emerson, Remenham Lane, Remenham
Michael Emmett, Peppard Common
Peter and Frieda Entwisle, Nicholas Road, Henley
D Etherington, Nettlebed
Anne Evans, music director, Aliquando Chamber Choir, Henley
Barrie and Carol Evans, Goring-by-Sea, West Sussex
John Evans, Grove Road, Sonning Common
Councillor Sam Evans, Henley Town Council, Reading Road, Henley
Charlotte Every, Aston
Lewis Every, Swiss Farm, Henley
F
S
Nick Fairbrother, Kiln Lane, Binfield Heath
Paul Farmer, Wensley Road, Reading
David Feary, treasurer, Henley Residents’ Group, Walton Avenue, Henley
Jennifer Fellner, Cookley Green, Swyncombe
Christopher Fenwick, Croft Drive, Pangbourne
Aldon Ferguson, Ridgeway, Wargrave
Stefania Ferrara, Italy
Pam Ferris, Blue Cross ambassador
Sheila Ferris
Valerio Filippini
Ken Fitt, Ipsden
William Fitzhugh, Caversham
William Fitzhugh, Henley
Dick Fletcher, Mill End, Hambleden
Jane Foddy, Wargrave
Michael Forsdike, chairman of Trustees, Henley Municipal Charities
Garry Forster, Goring Heath
Ian Forster, Elizabeth Road, Henley
Councillor Tom Fort, Sonning Common Parish Council
Alex Foster, director, Caversham Picture Framer, Church Road, Caversham
Bridget Fraser, Hambleden
Katie Freebody, Hurley
Sheila Freer, Elizabeth Road, Henley
Betty Freeman, Beech Rise, Sonning Common
Sheila and Geoff Freer, Elizabeth Road, Henley
Andrew French,
Joan French, Orchard Close, Shiplake Cross
George Frinton, Henley
Lynne Froud, Galsworthy Drive, Caversham
Margie Fuller, Henley
Dr Chris Furley, Henley Mobile Veterinary Service
G
Isabel Gann, Henley
Hilda Garnham, Gravel Hill Crescent, Peppard Common
Jean Garon, Henley
Jane
Councillor Stefan Gawrysiak, Henley Town Council, Elizabeth Road, Henley
Tom Geake, Red House Drive, Sonning Common
B Gealy, Shiplake
Kester George, chairman, Harpsden Parish Council
Alan Gibbon, Woodlands Road, Sonning Common
Ruth Gibson, acting secretary, Henley Archaeological and Historical Group, Vicarage Road, Henley
Julian Glasspole, Shiplake
David Gobbett, Elizabeth Close, Henley
Linda Goddard, regional operations manager, Alzheimer’s Society, Abingdon
Steve Goodrich, Badgers Walk, Lower Shiplake
Alan Goswell, Lea Road, Sonning Common
Jose Goumal, Bell Street, Henley
John Green, chairman, Henley and Peppard branch, Royal British Legion
Lorna Greenwood, Lovell Close, Henley
Jose Griffin, Gainsborough Hill, Henley
John Grout, Upton Close, Henley
Grundon Waste Management, Oxford Road, Benson
Neil Gunnell, Henley Trains, Blandy Road, Henley
Richard Guy, New Street, Henley
H
Mrs J Hadley, Leaver Road, Henley
Mike Hails, secretary, Churches Together in Henley
Sandy Hale,
Councillor William Hall, South Oxfordshire District Council, New Street, Henley
Edward G Hallett, Longfield Road, Twyford
Darius Halpern, Citizens Advice, Oxfordshire South and Vale
Councillor John Halsall, Wokingham Borough Council
Will Hamilton, Greys Road, Henley
Tracey Hancock, head of fund-raising, Sue Ryder hospice, Nettlebed
Kate Hannah, Station Road, Lower Shiplake
Edward P Harding, Crowsley Road, Lower Shiplake
Carl Harris, owner, Harris Taxis, Henley
Mr F Harris, Chiltern Bank, Peppard Common
Councillor Paul Harrison, Sonning Common ward, South Oxfordshire District Council
Alun Harvey, Stadskanaal, Netherlands
John Hatt, Goring Heath
Mark P Hatt, South Stoke Road, Woodcote
Patricia Havenga, Albert Road, Henley
Andrew Hawkins, Berkshire Road, Henley
Rob Hayes, general manager, National Trust, Thames Valley portfolio
Simon Haynes, Watcombe Road, Watlington
Andy Healey, Henley
Keith Hedges, Hazelmoor Lane, Gallowstree Common
Susan
Clive Hemsley, Hart Street, Henley
Michael Herriot, Valley Road, Henley
D W Hermon, Northfield End, Henley
Claire Higham, Sheridan Avenue, Caversham
John Hill, Broad Plat
Steve Hind, Henley
Councillor Kellie Hinton, Henley Town Council, Queen Street, Henley
Dieter Hinke, chairman, Henley and Harpsden neighbourhood plan group, Elizabeth Road, Henley
Georgina F Hitchen, Dunsden Way, Binfield Heath
Martin Hoare, Stonor
Kate Hobbs, White Waltham
Sheila Hobbs, Reading Rotary Club
E Hodge, Caversham
Amanda Holden, Hammer Lane, Warborough
Michael Hollas, Queen Close, Henley
Ann Hooton, Henley
Peter Hopkins, Wyndale Close, Henley
Rex Hora, Erleigh Court Gardens, Earley
Ed Horner, coach, Henley Hawks under-10s squad
John Howard, Henley
John Howarth, MEP for South East England
John Howell, Henley MP, House of Commons
Trevor Howell, Blandy Road, Henley
Councillor John Howson, Oxfordshire County Council
Councillor Ian Hudspeth, leader, Oxfordshire County Council
Nick Hughes, Henley
Andrew Huyton, Lawson Road, Henley
Ken Hydon, Shiplake
I
Dave Irwin, Sonning Common
Jill Irwin, Singer’s Close, Henley
Paula Isaac, Gainsborough Road, Henley
J
Curtis Jackson, Orchard Close, Henley
Diana Jackson, Ipsden
Hugh Jaeger, chairman, Bus Users Oxford
Terry James, Station Road, Shiplake
Mark Jameson, Charvil
Dr L Jamnicky, Priory Avenue, Caversham
Stuart Jarvis, Milton
Hazel Jenkins
Anne Johnson, Henley
Philip Johnson, Northfield Avenue, Lower Shiplake
Val Johnson, Marlow
Angelina Jones, Greys Road, Henley
Barrie Jones, Mill Road, Lower Shiplake
David Jones, Caryl Road, Lytham St Annes, Lancs
Dirk Jones, Kennylands Road, Sonning Common
Nicola Jones, Woodcote Way, Caversham
Richard Jones, Reading Road, Henley
Sally Jones, Ancastle Green, Henley
Councillor Tony Jones, lead councillor for education, Reading Borough Council
Wynn Jones, Henley
K
Douglas Kedge, Lea Road, Sonning Common
Yvonne Kedge, Lea Road, Sonning Common
Polly Kerr, Littlemore, Oxford
Keith Knight, Swiss Farm, Marlow Road, Henley
Linda Knight, Swiss Farm, Marlow Road, Henley
Will Kuhl, Thames Side, Henley
L
The Laceys, Henley
Councillor Glen Lambert, Henley Town Council, Greys Road, Henley
James Lambert, Mill End, Hambleden
Tim Large, West Street, Henley
Peter Laverick, Poling, West Sussex
Ann Law, Heathfield Avenue, Binfield Heath
Maria Lawrence, Reading Road, Henley
Tony Lawson-Smith, Fair Mile, Henley
John Lee, Hemdean Road, Caversham
Lisa Lee, King’s Road, Henley
Nicola Lee
Veronica Leeke, Emmer Green
Christopher Leeming, Matson Drive, Remenham
Juliet Legg, Lambourne Road, Sonning Common
Tony Lehain, Charvil
Malcolm Leonard, Badgers Walk, Shiplake
Barbara Lewis, Pearces Meadow, Nettlebed
Carol Lewis, Gillotts Lane, Henley
Councillor Carole Lewis, chairman, Sonning Common Parish Council planning committee
Janine Lewis, Henley
Malcolm Lewis, Pearces Meadow, Nettlebed
Enid Light, Wargrave Road, Henley
Roger Lightfoot, Odiham Avenue, Caversham Park Village
Barbara Lippitt, The Close, Henley
Graham Lloyd, Henley
Robert Lobley, Thames Street, Sonning
Anne Long Phyllis Court, Drive, Henley
John Louth, Hart Street, Henley
Geoff Luckett, Harpsden Road, Henley
Steve Ludlow, Station Road, Henley
Graham Lyke, Peppard Road, Emmer Green
M
Judith
Jackie Macdonald, Hambleden
Jane MacLean, Kidmore End
Arabella Maguire, Canford Road, London
Colin Malcolmson, Nettlebed
Daniel Mander, chairman, Caversham Trents Football Club
Alex Manning, cadet liaison officer, Henley and Peppard branch, Royal British Legion
Mark Manson,
John Margetts, Sydenham
Rita Markham, Mill Lane, Doncaster
Stewart Marks, Director, Sue Ryder hospice, Nettlebed
Jane Martin, Poppy Appeal organiser, Harpsden
Vivienne Marton, Marlow Road, Hambleden
Paul Maxwell, Newtown, Henley
Theresa May, Prime Minister, Downing Street, London
David
Leslie
Lady McAlpine, Fawley Hill
Kaye McArthur, Ancastle Green, Henley
Kevin McCourt, Rotherfield Road, Henley
John McCracken, Largs,
Lisa McDonald, St Andrew’s Road, Henley
Mary McWhinnie, Caversham
Laila Meachin, Gainsborough Road, Henley
Libby Meachin and the Meteor Club, Henley
Philip Meadowcroft, Wargrave User Group, Watermans Way, Wargrave
Henrik and Marianne Meisner-Jensen, New Street, Henley
Deon and Gill Melck, Hart Street, Henley
James Miller, Henley Cycles, Reading Road, Henley
Kerry Miller, Henley
Patricia Miller, Springfield Park, Twyford
Councillor Sarah Miller, Henley Town Council, Reading Road, Henley
Richard Milner, Market Place, Henley
Sarah Moberly, practice manager, Hart surgery, Henley
Rhona Mogridge, Makins Road, Henley
Peter Moir, Upper Warren Avenue, Caversham
Rupert Molloy, York Road, Henley
Frank Moore, Thornbers Way, Charvil
John Moore, Northfield End, Henley
Philip Moore, Blandy Road, Henley
Vic Moore, Remenham Hill
Helen Morgan, Uplands Road, Caversham
Laura Morley, Greys Road, Henley
Andrew Morris, Peppard
Laurence Morris, Laurence Menswear, Duke Street, Henley
G Morse, Station Road, Henley
Odette Moss, Gillotts Lane, Harpsden
Patricia Mulcahy, chair, Henley Branch User Group, Milton Close, Henley
Patrick Mulcahy, Milton Close, Henley
Jim Munro, Blandy Road, Henley
N
Gillian Nahum, director, Henley sales and charter, Friday Street, Henley
Craig Nayman, Thames Side, Henley
Jim Neale, Paradise Road, Henley
Brenda Nichol, Shiplake
Tom Nicholson, general manager, Henley leisure centre
Soren Nielsen, Belle Vue Road, Henley
Councillor David Nimmo Smith, Henley Town Council, South Oxfordshire District Council and Oxfordshire County Council, St Andrew’s Road, Henley
Cedric Nixon, Hambleden
Miranda de Normann
Elizabeth Nutter, Nettlebed
O
Rachel Oliver, Circus Starr, Congleton, Cheshire
David Orpwood, Watlington
The Reading group of Overeaters Anonymous
Jackie Oversby, co-ordinator, Global Justice Reading
C Overton, Whittlesey, Cambridgeshire
P
Chris and Teresa Page, Crisp Road, Henley
David Palmer, Swiss Farm, Henley
Neil Parsley, Mount View, Henley
Kay Parton, Mill Road, Shiplake
Colin Patrick, Stoke Row Road, Kingwood
Judy Perry, Elizabeth Road, Henley
Phil Perry, Elizabeth Road, Henley
Mike Phelan, Deanfield Road, Henley
Pam Phillips, St Mark’s Road, Henley
Sophie Phillips
Chrissie Phillips-Tilbury, Woodlands Road, Sonning Common
Jane Pickering, Greys Hill, Henley
Francis Piesse, Queen Street, Henley
Mrs K Pinder, Lambridge Wood Road, Henley
Helen Pitcher, Newtown Gardens, Henley
Councillor Bob Pitts, Wokingham Borough Council
Leslie Plumb, Queen Street, Henley
Howard Poll, Stoke Row
Dr Bill Pollard, Ancastle Green, Henley
Brian Poole, Hurley
Mike Pooley, chairman, Henley Regatta for the Disabled
Tom Potter, Church Street, Henley
Valerie Green Powell, Watlington
Eileen Preston, Henley
Vivien Price, Shiplake
Barry A Prior, Kiln Road, Emmer Green
Debbie Procter, Cuxham
Cheryl Purver, Aston
Sarah Pye, Sonning Common
R
Mrs G M Radley, Vicarage Road, Henley
Mr R C Radley, Vicarage Road, Henley
Dave Ramm, Reading
Sally Rankin, Henley Wildlife Group, Coldharbour Close, Henley
Martyn Read, Mount View Court, Henley
Charlotte Redman, Thames Valley Police
Bernard Redway, Liebenrood Road, Reading
Richard Reed, Emmer Green
Susan Reed, Stonor
Sandra Reed-Jennings
Barbara Reid, London Road, Twyford
Councillor Ian Reissmann, Henley Town Council, Gainsborough Road, Henley
Deenagh M Reynolds, Badgemore Lane, Henley
Gaye Rice, Woodlands Road, Sonning Common
Audrey Richardson, Wootton Road, Henley
Ella Richardson, Sonning
Jill Richardson, J’eux
Rolf Richardson, Wootton Road, Henley
Karen Ricketts, Hurst Morris People
Jane Rigby, Catslip
Chris Roberts, Ancastle Green, Henley
Merryl Roberts, Elizabeth Road, Henley
Matt Rodda, Reading East MP, House of Commons
Paul Rollason, chairman, Binfield Heath Parish Council
Mike Romans, Cromwell Road, Henley
Judi-Ann Roscoe, New Street, Henley
Barny Ross-Lee, Vicarage Road, Henley
Allen Rout, Ancastle Green, Henley
Will Rowson, High Street, Wargrave
Vincent Ruane, Grove Road, Emmer Green
Catherine Rubinstein, Harpsden
Ali Rumble, Wood Lane, Sonning Common
Teresa Russ, Hambleden
Gylly (Logan) Rutherford, Eastbury
Felicity Rutland, Remenham
Tom Ryan, River Terrace, Henley
S
JS, Henley
Edward
Jennifer Sanderson, Greys Road, Henley
Paul Sargeantson, Britwell Salome
Becky Saunders, Riverside Counselling Service, Northfield End, Henley
Gill Saxon, human resources manager, Hare Hatch Sheeplands garden centre, near Wargrave
Neil Scott, Kennylands Road, Sonning Common
Giuseppe Scozzafava, Sonning Common
Jonathan
Christopher Selkirk, High Street, Cookham
Gillian Seymour, Kennylands Road, Sonning Common
Nick Shanagher, Widmore Lane, Sonning Common
Mike Shattock, Earley
Derek Shirley, Phyllis Court Drive, Henley
Edward Sierpowski, Crisp Road, Henley
John Skuse, chairman, River Thames Society, Pinkneys Green
J Smart, Henley
Councillor Jane Smewing, Henley Town Council, St Mark’s Road, Henley
A Smith, South Stoke Road, Woodcote
Anne Smith, Upper Warren Avenue, Caversham
Barney Smith, Buxton Avenue, Caversham
Margaret Smith, Station Road, Marlow
Rod Smith, Upper Warren Avenue, Caversham
Wayne Smith, Singers Close, Henley
Pam Soley, Penny Royal, Goring Heath
Pat Sparrowhawk, Nettlebed
Ann Spicer, chair, Henley Arts and Crafts Guild
Lesley Spiers, Henley
Gordon Squire, Plowden Way, Shiplake
Ione and Caitlin Stacey, Sonning Common
Mike Stares, co-chairman, Goring neighbourhood plan steering group
Ken Stevens, Red House Drive, Sonning Common
Amanda Stewart, Beech Lane, Woodcote
Peter C Stone, Blandy Road, Henley
Val Stoner, Wyndale Close, Henley
Jenny Storek, Goring
Tracey Sugrue, Henley
Kate Swinburne-Johnson, co-chair, Henley Youth Festival
Peter Symons, Bell Street, Henley
Pam Syrett, Henley Archaeological and Historical Group, Makins Road, Henley
T
Paddy Tabor, chief executive, Kidney Care UK
Barry Taylor, Lauds Close, Henley
Emma Taylor, chairwoman, Henley Outdoor Play Scheme
Tony Taylor, Knappe Close, Henley
Tudor Taylor, chairman, Shiplake Parish Council
Monty Taylor, Shepherds Green
David and Joshua Thatcher, Gainsborough Crescent, Henley
Keiron Thatcher
Dylan Thomas, Northfield End, Henley
David Thomas, Greys Hill, Henley
Hywel Thomas, Cholsey
Margaret Thompson, Reading Road, Henley
Robert Thompson, Henley
Peter Thomson, Henley Rotary Club
John Thornley, Makins Road, Henley
Dr A I Tiffin, Northfield End, Henley
John Todd, Henley
Charles
Janice Tomlin, Caversham
Victoria Trainer, Henley
Dr Robert Treharne Jones, Middle Assendon
Mike Trethewey, chairman, Henley Rugby Club
D Trimmings, The Close, Henley
Brian Triptree, Gravel Hill, Henley
Ian Tritton, Henley Lions Club
David Tyldesley, Woodlands Road, Sonning Common
U
Sue Udell, The Close, Woodcote
Jerry Unsworth, planning consultant, McAdden Homes, Reading
Councillor Bryan Urbick, Goring Parish Council
V
Simon Vail, Cromwell Road, Henley
Jill Vallis, Sonning Common
Adrian Vanheems, Baskerville Road, Sonning Common
Ros Varnes, deputy parish clerk, Sonning Common Parish Council
Pam Vines, Springfield Close, Watlington
Carol Viney, Club SC, Sonning Common
W
W Waddell, Mitcheldean, Glos
Linda Wadley, Highfield Park, Marlow
Nick Walden, chairman, the Heights Primary School, Caversham
Ed Waldron, London
Sheila Walker, Sonning Common
John Wallace, Auton Place, Henley
Geoff Walsh, Wyndale Close, Henley
Catherine Walters, chairman, Highmoor Parish Council
Joyce Ward, director, Samaritans, Bracknell, Wokingham, Ascot and districts
Peter Ward, King James Way, Henley
Alyson Warren, Middle Assendon
Neil Wastell, Stevens Lane, Peppard
Janet Waters, chair, Bell Surgery patient participation group, Western Road, Henley
L Watkins, Friday Street, Henley
Peter Watkins, Henley Bowls Club
Tracy Watkins, Berkshire MS Therapy Centre, Reading
Amanda Watkins-Cooke, Sonning Common
Ben Watson, Woodlands Road, Harpsden
Helen Watson, Cold Harbour, Goring Heath
David L Watts, Manor Road, Goring
Bill Weaver, Ash Copse, Dunsden
Jasmine Weaver, Sherwood Gardens, Henley
Peter Webb
Councillor Richard Webber, Oxfordshire County Council
Helen Weller, The Warren, Caversham
Anthony and Sarah West, Remenham Lane, Remenham
Lynda West, Deanfield
Graham Wheal, Wargrave
Melanie White, Emmer Green
Rick White
Ron White, Milton Close, Henley
Sue Wiblin, Elizabeth Road, Henley
Pete Wickham, Sonning Common
Clive Wilkinson, chairman, Thamesfield Youth Association, Henley
Sam Wilkinson, Harpsden Road, Henley
Rev J Willans, Leigh, Surrey
Clive Williams, Middle Assendon
Frances Williams, Gainsborough Crescent, Henley
Mark Williams
Sue Williams, Sonning Common
Laureen Williamson, Bell Street Mews, Henley
Roger Willoughby, Twyford
Paul Willson, Pound Lane, Sonning
Minnie Wilson, Nicholas Road, Henley
Catherine Winchester, Belle Vue Road, Henley
David Winchester, secretary, Henley Labour Party, Kennylands Road, Sonning Common
Paul Winslow, Balliol Road, Caversham Heights
Gary Winter, Frieth
Janet Wise, War Memorial Place, Henley
Martin Wise, Coombe End, Goring Heath
Barry Wood, Stoke Row Road, Peppard
David Wood, Maidensgrove
David Woodward, chairman, Eye & Dunsden Parish Council
Peter Woolsey, Binfield Heath
Anthony Wright, Woodlands Road, Harpsden
Gloria Wright, Twyford
Z
Diana Zatouroff, Baronsmead, Henley
01 January 2018
