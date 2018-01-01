Monday, 01 January 2018

MP: plans worth it

JOHN HOWELL has been reappointed the Government’s neighbourhood planning champion.

The Henley MP said that more than 2,200 communities were now producing a neighbourhood plan, which was transforming the planning system.

He said: “I am delighted to be reappointed to continue this important work of encouraging communities to develop neighbourhood plans.

“They are proving their worth in so many different locations around the country and are establishing good partnership arrangements with local district councils.”

